Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.24% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Shares of HACK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 86,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,338. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

