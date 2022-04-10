Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.77 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.
In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
