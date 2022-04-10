Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LKQ by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

