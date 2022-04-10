Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.54. The company had a trading volume of 959,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

