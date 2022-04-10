Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.00. The stock had a trading volume of 737,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,336. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $144.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.61.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.