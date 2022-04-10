Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

