Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,866 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $191,638,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after buying an additional 2,020,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 1,557,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PPM America Inc. IL bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,134,000.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,261. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45.

