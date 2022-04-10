Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $80.25. 6,427,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

