Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 135,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 9,627.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 4,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 39,438.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 142,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $40.79 on Friday, hitting $603.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,183,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,052. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $706.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $510.02 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.80.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

