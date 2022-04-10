Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,218 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,600,000 after purchasing an additional 163,454 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after purchasing an additional 125,304 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 307,957 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Discovery by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,897,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 276,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,215,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

