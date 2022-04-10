Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,325 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.69. 2,954,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,551. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

