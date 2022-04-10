Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,881 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after acquiring an additional 301,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after acquiring an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,073,000 after acquiring an additional 375,971 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. 1,907,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,981. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

