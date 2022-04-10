Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,161 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.42. 1,831,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,459. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day moving average of $241.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

