Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,196 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.21. 3,849,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

