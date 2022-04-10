Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,918 shares of company stock worth $23,984,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $17.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $738.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $649.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.80 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

