Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

SLP opened at $49.00 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.33 million, a PE ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at $1,250,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Simulations Plus by 77.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

