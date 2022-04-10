Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.56.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

