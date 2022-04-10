OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OPRX opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.22 million, a P/E ratio of 420.27 and a beta of 0.73. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

