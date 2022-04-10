OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of OPRX opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.22 million, a P/E ratio of 420.27 and a beta of 0.73. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $99.18.
In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.