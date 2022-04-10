Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 448,305 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.05.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,008,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 254.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 641,641 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 410,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oragenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
