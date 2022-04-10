Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 448,305 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $42.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Fred Telling bought 124,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $44,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,008,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 254.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 641,641 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 410,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oragenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

