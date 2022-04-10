Oraichain Token Price Hits $9.50 on Exchanges (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.50 or 0.00022659 BTC on exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00035560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00106285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

