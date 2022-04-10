Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,860,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $311.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

