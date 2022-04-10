Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after buying an additional 190,399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

