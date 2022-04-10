Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after purchasing an additional 255,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,966,000 after purchasing an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.