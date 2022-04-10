Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cintas by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after buying an additional 38,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $429.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.27 and a 200 day moving average of $410.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.