Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,219 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.86.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

