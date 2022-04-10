Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after buying an additional 83,513 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $239.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

