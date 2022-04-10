Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 617 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,751,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSL opened at $236.07 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.57.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

