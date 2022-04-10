Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,880,000 after purchasing an additional 184,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,956,000 after purchasing an additional 269,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 7.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,390,000 after acquiring an additional 116,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,665,000 after acquiring an additional 228,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,918.15 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.03.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $340,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,523 shares of company stock valued at $81,856,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

