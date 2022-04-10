Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $57.70 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.