Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $539,016.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00081403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000200 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

