OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stake Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of OrthoPediatrics worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $20,978,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,162,000 after buying an additional 34,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $51.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $229,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

