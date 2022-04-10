Palace Capital’s (PCA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:PCA opened at GBX 285 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.92 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64. Palace Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 226.80 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 292.92 ($3.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 253.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

