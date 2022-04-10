Pallapay Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.00 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $448,981.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.49 or 0.07632308 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,363.49 or 1.00522891 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,679,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

