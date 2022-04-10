Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.23 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $44.44 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.28 or 0.00033465 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.29 or 0.07568772 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,574.27 or 0.99754336 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,170 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

