PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PCB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PCB opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $317.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255. Insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

