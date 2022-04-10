Peanut Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Peanut has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $955,168.52 and $334,142.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00036732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00106971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

