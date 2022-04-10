PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 65,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,411. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

