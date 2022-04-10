PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PMT. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.91.

NYSE PMT opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 723.10%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

