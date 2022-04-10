Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNR. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.07.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pentair has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,523,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Pentair by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,845,000 after purchasing an additional 675,785 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.