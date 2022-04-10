Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Pexip Holding ASA stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Pexip Holding ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.
Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
