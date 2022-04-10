Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $11.34. 79,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,797. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.
About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
