Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,932 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.71. 1,469,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day moving average of $220.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

