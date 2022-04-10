Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 52,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.53.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,823. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.22 and its 200-day moving average is $353.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $344.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.