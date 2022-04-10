Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.76. 2,597,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,105. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $122.43 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

