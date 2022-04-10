Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.90. 5,088,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

