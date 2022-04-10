Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,139 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 81,429 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $256,873,000 after acquiring an additional 132,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 870,972 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,046. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

