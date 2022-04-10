Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,831. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.44.

