Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. 7,424,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,263,420. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

