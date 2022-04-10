Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,019 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

